Mariners manager Scott Servais said France (wrist) has a "good chance" to be activated from the 10-day injured list during the team's three-game series in Oakland that begins Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

France was stuck in a prolonged slump at the plate prior to landing on the IL on May 14 with an inflamed left wrist, but his impending return should nonetheless provide a lift to a Seattle infield that has been hit hard by injuries of late. Once he's reinstated, France should step in as the Mariners' everyday second baseman until Dylan Moore (calf) is cleared to return from the shelf.