The Mariners designated France for assignment Tuesday.

France was placed on irrevocable outright waivers Sunday and went unclaimed. The 30-year-old will have the option to accept an outright assignment to the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate or decline the assignment and elect free agency. Although France is having a down year with a .662 OPS through 88 games, he has a solid MLB track record and should garner interest if he hits the open market.