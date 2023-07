France (undisclosed) went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

France missed three games with the unspecified injury. He wasn't very productive Thursday, but he didn't seem any worse for wear after getting plunked. The infielder has maintained a .265/.333/.397 slash line with seven home runs, 36 RBI, 52 runs scored and a stolen base over 83 games. He's currently in a rut, having gone 2-for-21 since his last multi-hit effort June 27 versus the Nationals.