France went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Athletics.

France sparked the Mariners' rally with an RBI single in the seventh inning. He's gone 7-for-20 (.350) with four RBI in his last five games. The 27-year-old is up to a .320/.395/.483 slash line with 10 home runs, 45 RBI, 32 runs scored and 14 doubles through 68 contests as he continues to provide well-rounded offense.