Robles will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Angels.
After generating three hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss, Robles will receive his third consecutive start, with the two last two coming against right-handed pitching. The Mariners could end up leaning on Robles as the primary replacement in the outfield for Dominic Canzone (adductor), who was placed on the injured list Wednesday.
More News
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Three hits in loss•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Contributes as in-game replacement•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Impressive in spot start•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Swipes first bag with Seattle•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: Makes most of start•
-
Mariners' Victor Robles: First hit with M's•