The Mariners reinstated Robles (suspension) to the active roster Saturday.

Robles was initially suspended 10 games after he threw his bat during a rehab game at Triple-A Tacoma, but his suspension was reduced to seven games following an appeal. Now that he's fulfilled his suspension, the 28-year-old will rejoin Seattle's outfield corps and presumably take on a short-side platoon role in right field.

