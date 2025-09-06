Mariners' Victor Robles: Returns from suspension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners reinstated Robles (suspension) to the active roster Saturday.
Robles was initially suspended 10 games after he threw his bat during a rehab game at Triple-A Tacoma, but his suspension was reduced to seven games following an appeal. Now that he's fulfilled his suspension, the 28-year-old will rejoin Seattle's outfield corps and presumably take on a short-side platoon role in right field.
