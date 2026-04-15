Mariners' Victor Robles: Doing light baseball work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robles (pectoral) is participating in light baseball activities, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old landed on the shelf last week due to a right pectoral strain, and the Mariners are building him back up slowly since it's an injury to his throwing arm. Robles will be eligible to be reinstated Friday but seems likely to require a longer stint on the IL.
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