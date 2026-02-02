Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Sunday that, "as a baseline," he expects Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone to start against right-handers and Rob Refsnyder and Robles to start versus lefties, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Hollander does not believe the team will employ a "hardcore platoon" in right field and at designated hitter, but as a general rule, the left-handed hitting Raley and Canzone will start most days versus righties and the left-handed hitting Refsnyder and Robles will be in there against southpaws. Robles missed much of the 2025 season with a dislocated shoulder, and when healthy, he had just an 84 wRC+ in the regular season versus righties.