Robles (undisclosed) was scratched from the Mariners' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Friday.

The reason for Robles' removal from the lineup has yet to be announced, but Dominic Canzone will start in right field and bat seventh. Robles entered Friday's game having gone 11-for-49 (.224) with two steals, eight runs, one homer and four RBI in the 18 games since returning from his seven-game suspension September 6.