Puk (1-8) was credited with the win Sunday over the Mariners, striking out two batters in two perfect innings of relief.

The left-hander took over from Kyle Tyler to begin the fifth inning with the Marlins ahead 6-2, and Puk needed only 20 pitches (14 strikes) to rack up six outs and become the pitcher of record. He appears to be regaining his prior form now that he's no longer in the rotation -- through 10.2 innings in June, Puk sports a 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB. Should closer Tanner Scott be dealt by the trade deadline, Puk would be a candidate for saves given his experience in the role last year.