Puk allowed one hit and struck out one over one inning to earn a hold in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

Puk worked around a hit and stolen base to record his second hold of the season. He entered the eighth inning with two scheduled lefties due up and served as the bridge to Justin Martinez, who recorded the save. It was the second straight save situation, where Puk worked the eighth and Martinez the ninth. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo still hasn't named a closer and appears to be calling on the lefty Puk or righty Martinez depending on the matchups.