Mazur has joined the Marlins in Miami and is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to make a start this week during the team's homestand, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins do not have a starting pitcher listed for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, and Mazur would be on six days' rest that day, so he could end up slotting into the rotation for that contest. Mazur has collected a 3.62 ERA and 55:16 K:BB over 59.2 innings this season with Jacksonville. The 24-year-old has a chance to make multiple starts with the big club, although that could depend on when Max Meyer (hip) is ready to return from the injured list.