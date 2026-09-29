Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix said Tuesday that Mazur (elbow) should be ready to pitch in games by April or May of next season, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Mazur underwent UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace in March. He had been tentatively expected to begin a throwing program in September, though it's unclear whether he's checked that box yet. Mazur might not be an option for the Marlins until around midseason in 2027, as he'll likely require time in the minors to knock the rust off.