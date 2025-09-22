Marlins' Adam Mazur: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins optioned Mazur from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.
Mazur will give up his spot on the 28-man active roster and in the rotation to Edward Cabrera (elbow), who is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Phillies after being reinstated from the 15-day injured list. After being recalled from Jacksonville on Aug. 28, Mazur went 0-3 with a 4.44 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB in 24.1 innings across five starts.
More News
-
Marlins' Adam Mazur: Serviceable results in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Adam Mazur: Handed tough-luck loss•
-
Marlins' Adam Mazur: Struggles against Nationals•
-
Marlins' Adam Mazur: Drawing start Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Adam Mazur: Expected to follow opener Sunday•
-
Marlins' Adam Mazur: Allows 10 hits in loss•