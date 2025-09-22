The Marlins optioned Mazur from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Mazur will give up his spot on the 28-man active roster and in the rotation to Edward Cabrera (elbow), who is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Phillies after being reinstated from the 15-day injured list. After being recalled from Jacksonville on Aug. 28, Mazur went 0-3 with a 4.44 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB in 24.1 innings across five starts.