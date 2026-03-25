Marlins' Adam Mazur: Placed on 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins placed Mazur (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster. Mazur will miss the entirety of the 2026 season after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace on his right elbow earlier this month.
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