The Marlins will recall Mazur from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Thursday's game against the Mets, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

The 24-year-old righty will fill the void in Miami's rotation left by Janson Junk's (elbow) move to the injured list Wednesday. Mazur gave up four earned runs over 5.2 innings during his lone MLB start of the season against Philadelphia on June 18, and he'll be welcomed back to the big leagues by a Mets offense that has turned in a staggering .849 OPS since the start of August.