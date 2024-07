Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Sanchez will hit the bench for the second game in a row after he was behind the dish for Friday's 7-4 loss in the series opener, finishing with two hits and an RBI across four at-bats. He's slashing .250/.323/.250 in 32 plate appearances over 10 games since being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on June 21 and has been operating as the No. 2 option at catcher behind Nick Fortes.