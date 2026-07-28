Yankees' Ali Sanchez: Slugs first career long ball

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run against the White Sox in a 9-5 win Monday.

Sanchez went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in his first three plate appearances, but he redeemed himself in the eighth inning with a three-run blast to left field that increased New York's lead from two runs to five. The home run was the first of the journeyman's big-league career in his 75th regular-season game. The Yankees have faced a left-handed starter on four consecutive days, and Sanchez has started three of those contests, so he appears to be working on the short side of a platoon with Austin Wells behind the plate.