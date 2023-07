Nardi (triceps) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

McPherson notes that while Nardi didn't face hitters, he structured the bullpen session to simulate a multi-inning appearance. The left-hander is expected to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future and might be ready to return from the 15-day injured list as soon as next week.