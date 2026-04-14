Nardi (1-0) struck out one in a perfect fifth inning Monday to record the win in a 10-4 victory over Atlanta.

Eury Perez was lifted after four-plus innings and 76 pitches with the Marlins ahead 6-4, but Nardi was able to shut down the opposition when he entered the game with runners on first and second and nobody out. The southpaw has looked good to begin 2026 after missing all of 2025 due to back woes, posting a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB over five innings with a win and two holds in six appearances.