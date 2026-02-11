Nardi (back) threw a live bullpen session during Wednesday's workout at spring training, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Nardi didn't pitch for the Marlins or any of their affiliates in 2025 after experiencing lower-back inflammation in spring training and requiring an injection in late April to relieve continued discomfort. The lefty reliever was able to throw off a mound before the end of the season, and he appears to have turned a corner in his recovery over the offseason. Assuming Nardi can stay healthy this spring, he could resurface as an impact setup or middle-relief arm for Miami. The 27-year-old has maintained a 4.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 167:53 K:BB over 121.2 career innings in the big leagues.