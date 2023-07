Nardi was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with left triceps inflammation, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

This is a fairly significant blow to the Marlins, as Nardi has been a workhorse in the bullpen this year while delivering a sharp 3.19 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB in 41 appearances covering 36.2 innings. The 24-year-old southpaw will be sidelined through at least July 19.