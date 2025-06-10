The Marlins announced Monday that Nardi (back) is continuing to receive treatment and taking part in regular rehab, but he's without a timeline to make his 2025 debut, MLB.com reports.

While Nardi seems to have resumed taking part in baseball activities since receiving an injection April 30 to relieve pain in his lower back, the Marlins haven't provided a concrete update regarding where he stands in his throwing program. Since he's been on the injured list all season, Nardi will likely require an extended minor-league rehab assignment before the Marlins bring him back from the 60-day injured list.