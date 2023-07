Bender (elbow) completed a 15-pitch bullpen session earlier this week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The side session amounts to Bender's first reported mound work since he underwent Tommy John surgery last August. The Marlins haven't officially ruled Bender out from pitching in 2023, but at this stage of his recovery program, he's most likely at least a month away from starting what would presumably be an extended minor-league rehab assignment.