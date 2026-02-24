Marlins' Anthony Bender: Throws live batting practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bender (shin) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Bender has been slowed early in Marlins camp by a shin issue, but he did not appear compromised Tuesday, sitting 95-96 mph with his fastball. The veteran reliever's next time on the bump could be in a game setting.
