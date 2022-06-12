Garrett (1-1) allowed an unearned run on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings to earn the win Saturday over the Astros.

An error allowed Jeremy Pena to reach in the fifth inning, and Jose Altuve knocked him in with an RBI double. That was the only damage on Garrett's line in an otherwise productive outing for his first win in two games this season. Hes now given up five runs (four earned) on 11 hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts across nine innings. Garrett has a chance to continue in the rotation as injuries have piled up for the Marlins -- he's projected for a road start versus the Mets next week.