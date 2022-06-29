Garrett (1-3) gave up five earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five to take the loss in a 5-3 defeat to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Garrett took his third loss of the season in his sixth start since being recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville. The 24-year-old left-hander was effective through the first four innings, but then the Cardinals got to him with a four-run fifth inning to knock him out of the game at 84 pitches. Despite wearing an inflated 5.24 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP, Garrett is striking out about one batter per nine and has a chase rate in the 95th percentile. He is expected to make his next start at Washington on Monday.