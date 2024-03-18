Garrett (shoulder) threw live batting practice Sunday to Jazz Chisholm and Jake Burger and showed no issues, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw sat 90-92 mph with his fastball and gave Chisholm fits with his slider and changeup. Garrett won't be ready for Opening Day, but the shoulder soreness he reported at the beginning of camp appears to be gone and he can begin to ramp up in earnest. He's expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season, dealing another blow to a Miami rotation that will be without Sandy Alcantara (elbow) all year and could also be down Edward Cabrera (shoulder) and Eury Perez (elbow/finger) to kick things off.