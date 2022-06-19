Garrett (1-2) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with no strikeouts across four innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Mets.

Garrett wasn't bad in this one, but he wasn't great either. He threw 44 of his 75 pitches for strikes, and the big mistake on his ledger was a two-run home run to Francisco Lindor in the third inning. With a 4.85 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB across 13 innings in three starts, Garrett's been a reasonable back-end starter for the Marlins. He's projected for a home start versus the Rockies next week, though he could be moved into a rematch with the Mets if the Marlins add a spot starter since their next day off is June 30.