Garrett made his regularly scheduled start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Keeping the southpaw on turn at Triple-A all but rules him out for a call-up Friday to join the Marlins' rotation in place of Chris Paddack. Garrett will likely get his chance to face big-league hitters later this summer, but for now it's Robby Snelling who's in line for the promotion this weekend. Garrett sports a 2.30 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB through 31.1 innings this season for Jacksonville.