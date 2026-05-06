Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Takes regular turn at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garrett made his regularly scheduled start for Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.
Keeping the southpaw on turn at Triple-A all but rules him out for a call-up Friday to join the Marlins' rotation in place of Chris Paddack. Garrett will likely get his chance to face big-league hitters later this summer, but for now it's Robby Snelling who's in line for the promotion this weekend. Garrett sports a 2.30 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB through 31.1 innings this season for Jacksonville.
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