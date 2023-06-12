Garrett did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three hits and one walk over 5.1 scoreless innings in a 6-5 victory over the White Sox. He struck out nine.

Garrett was locked in Sunday, setting a season high in strikeouts with nine while blanking the White Sox across 5.1 innings. After opening up May with 15 runs allowed across his first two starts (9.2 innings), Garrett has been fantastic over his last six appearances (32.0 innings), earning a 2.25 ERA with a 0.8 HR/9 and a 41:7 K:BB. He will look to build on his impressive stretch of starts in his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Nationals in Washington.