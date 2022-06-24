Garrett allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Garrett allowed multiple hits in all but one of his five innings, but he managed to work out of danger on most occasions. He flashed interesting swing-and-miss stuff, backing his seven punchouts with 16 swinging strikes across 94 total pitches. Garrett has recorded at least five strikeouts in three of his four starts in the majors this season, and he has a 4.08 ERA across 17.2 frames.