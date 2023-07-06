Hoeing did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over three innings against St. Louis. He struck out three.

Hoeing managed to get through the first inning unscathed despite allowing a double and two walks on 27 pitches. However, the Cardinals would get to him for five runs in the third as the right-hander failed to retire five of the first six batters he faced, and he eventually surrendered a two-run blast to Nolan Gorman to top things off. Hoeing has now allowed five or more runs in back-to-back starts, giving up four homers over that stretch.