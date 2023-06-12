Hoeing (1-1) picked up the win Sunday against the White Sox, striking out one in a perfect eighth inning.

With his team down 5-3, Hoeing got the call and breezed through the middle of the Chicago order on 13 pitches (eight strikes) before Miami struck for three runs in the top of the ninth. The 26-year-old righty has given up an earned run only once in his last 12 appearances, posting a 0.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 12.1 innings over that stretch, but his low-leverage role gives him little fantasy appeal.