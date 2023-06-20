Hoeing did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three hits over four scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out five and did not record a walk.

Hoeing, who'd been operating out of the bullpen recently, drew a spot start Monday and shut down Toronto's offense through four strong innings. He needed only 54 pitches (36 strikes) to get through four frames, but the right-hander wasn't fully stretched out as a starter, so he didn't come out for the fifth, costing him a chance at a win. Either way, Hoeing presumably did enough to earn at least one more shot in the rotation while Edward Cabrera (shoulder) is on the injured list.