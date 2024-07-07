Hoeing is scheduled to start Wednesday's game in Houston.

Due in large part to the Marlins' lack of healthy rotation arms, Hoeing was thrust into a starting role in his return from the 15-day injured list Friday, despite having pitched in relief in all but one of his prior 17 appearances with the big club and during his rehab assignment. Hoeing ended up getting piggybacked by Roddery Munoz in Friday's loss to the White Sox, with the former covering the first three innings and the latter handling innings four through seven. Hoeing tossed only 46 pitches Friday, but the Marlins will likely be counting on him to work deeper into Wednesday's contest. Munoz won't be available to work in bulk relief behind Hoeing, as Munoz is slated to start Thursday.