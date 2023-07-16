Hoeing gave up two earned runs on two hits while striking out one over 1.2 innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Orioles.

After making his final four appearances before the All-Star break as a starter, Hoeing looks like he'll settle back into a relief role to open the Marlins' second-half schedule. The Marlins have three off days coming up over the next two weeks and are also likely to get Edward Cabrera (shoulder) back from the injured list at some point during the stretch, lessening the need for Miami to keep Hoeing in the fold as its No. 5 starter.