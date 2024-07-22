Hoeing struck out a batter and gave up one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Mets.

Hoeing had made a pair of three-inning starts in his final two appearances before the All-Star break, but the Marlins have made him available out of the bullpen for their first series of the second half. Miami has yet to announce a replacement for Hoeing in the rotation and will require a fifth starter Tuesday against the Orioles, so the right-hander could be part of the pitching plan for that contest if the Marlins don't elect to call up a pitcher from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the game.