Hoeing had his contract selected by the Marlins on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hoeing will start in place of the injured Trevor Rogers (biceps) Tuesday night against Atlanta. The 26-year-old right-hander got rocked for 17 earned runs over his first 12.2 major-league innings last season, but he was off to an encouraging start this year at Triple-A Jacksonville. Atlanta's lineup will be a tough test.