Hoeing is expected to start Monday against the Blue Jays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander started a couple games after being called up by the Marlins in late April, but he's worked out of the bullpen over the past six weeks and has a 3.12 ERA for the season. Hoeing threw 34 pitches over two frames in his previous outing June 12, so he shouldn't be expected to cover more than three or four innings Monday.