Hoeing (0-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out one over three innings to take the loss versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Hoeing completed three innings again, but the Astros established a large lead after the second frame. The 27-year-old has taken the loss in both of his starts since joining the Marlins' rotation, and he's not fully stretched out after throwing just 62 pitches (39 strikes) Wednesday. He's at a 3.16 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 25.2 innings over 13 appearances, though he's had more success as a reliever. It's unclear if Hoeing will remain in the rotation following the All-Star break.