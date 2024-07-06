Hoeing (0-1) took the loss Friday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over three innings as the Marlins fell 3-2 to the White Sox. He struck out four.

Making his first appearance since recovering from a hamstring strain that had sidelined him for over two months, Hoeing was surprisingly sharp over 46 pitches (32 strikes), but Miami's offense didn't get on the board until the seventh inning. Given the tattered state of the team's staff -- the Marlins have enough starting pitchers on the IL to fill an entire rotation and then some -- Hoeing could continue to be deployed in a tandem with rookie Roddery Munoz, who worked four innings in relief Friday. Hoeing has been the more effective of the two arms this season, posting a 1.99 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 22.2 innings.