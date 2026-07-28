Marlins' Cade Gibson: Escapes with fourth hold Monday

Gibson recorded his fourth hold of the season in Monday's win over the Phillies, coughing up three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.

The southpaw entered the game in the top of the sixth inning with the Marlins holding a 5-2 lead, and while Gibson immediately made a mess that the rest of the bullpen needed to clean up, he technically exited the game with his team still ahead -- Tyler Zuber allowed two of Gibson's inherited runners to score after taking over. Over 10 appearances in July, Gibson has stumbled to a 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB through 11.2 innings, but he's collected all four of his holds along with one win.