The Marlins optioned Gibson to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

The move corresponds with the Marlins selecting Josh Ekness's contract from Jacksonville. Gibson was recalled by the Marlins on Tuesday but was roughed up in his lone outing with the big club Friday against the Phillies, when he allowed four runs on five hits (including a home run) and one walk while striking out one batter across 1.2 innings. Gibson will head back to Triple-A, where he sports a respectable 2.63 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings.