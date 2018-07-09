Marlins' Chad Wallach: Brought back to big leagues
Wallach was called up to Miami on Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins need a second catcher with J.T. Realmuto on the paternity list. Wallach will likely be stuck behind Bryan Holaday and will probably only be up for a short period of time, as Realmuto will be out for at most three games.
More News
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Sent down to NOLA•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Sits again Monday•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Collects first hit of season Sunday•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Receives second straight start•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Gets Opening Day start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...