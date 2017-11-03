Wallach was claimed off waivers by the Marlins on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Wallach spent six games with the Reds in 2017, going 1-for-11 at the plate with five strikeouts during a limited opportunity in September. Moving ahead, he will serve as organizational depth for the Marlins, and will likely begin next season with Triple-A New Orleans.

