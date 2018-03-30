Marlins' Chad Wallach: Gets Opening Day start
Wallach went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Cubs.
Getting the start and hitting eighth, Wallach's Opening Day performance ended up being pretty forgettable. The 26-year-old may not get much of a chance to redeem himself -- the Marlins are carrying three catchers on the roster while they wait for J.T. Realmuto (back) to get healthy, and Tomas Telis and Bryan Holaday could easily see the rest of the starts until Realmuto comes off the disabled list. Wallach's minor-league track record doesn't suggest much fantasy upside even if he does see more action.
