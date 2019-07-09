Wallach (concussion) will play the second game of his rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Jupiter.

Wallach went 0-for-2 in his first rehab contest Saturday. A concussion has kept him out of action since late May. Bryan Holaday has hit .311/.404/.489 in 16 games as the Marlins' backup this season and could keep Wallach from reclaiming his spot once healthy.