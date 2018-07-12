Wallach was sent down to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Wallach was taken off the 40-man roster in order to make room for J.T. Realmuto, who was reinstated from the paternity list in a corresponding move. Across 34 plate appearances with the Marlins this year, Wallach is hitting just .129/.182/.161 and doesn't provide much fantasy value in any format.