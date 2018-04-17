Wallach was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Wallach split time with Bryan Holaday behind the plate to start the season, but the 26-year-old could only produce four hits in 31 at-bats (.129 batting average). With J.T. Realmuto returning from the disabled list, Wallach is no longer needed on the big-league roster, so he'll retreat to the minors to act as organizational depth.