Marlins' Chad Wallach: Sent down to NOLA
Wallach was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Wallach split time with Bryan Holaday behind the plate to start the season, but the 26-year-old could only produce four hits in 31 at-bats (.129 batting average). With J.T. Realmuto returning from the disabled list, Wallach is no longer needed on the big-league roster, so he'll retreat to the minors to act as organizational depth.
More News
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Sits again Monday•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Collects first hit of season Sunday•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Receives second straight start•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Gets Opening Day start•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Will make Opening Day roster•
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?